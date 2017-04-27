home page
profile
aleas
articles : 436
436
visites since opening : 529945
529945
aleas
> blog
Enfin mon p'tit nom sur Pokemon Sun Moon
Dans l'episode d'aujourd'hui, ep 24
ゴメス・アレクサンドル en jap
Gomes Alexandre
qui sera en "anglais" lors de la diffusion en France/a l'international
Un francais sur tv tokyo
sinon j'ai aussi fait le line et la colo de cette jaquette de DVD
tags :
16
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:39 PM by aleas
aleas
comments (14)
14
)
stefanpsp
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:41 PM
GG
gat
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:41 PM
GG.
Si c'est la même sur le remake de FF VII, tu auras toute mon affection.
korou
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:42 PM
Tu dois être fier
franchement bravo tu gère ! J'adore la jaquette.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:42 PM
GG.
momotaros
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:44 PM
J'ai aussi vu ton nom sur une vidéo de Crunchyroll dans laquelle ils disent que les occidentaux travaillent aussi sur des anime Jap
lordguyver
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:44 PM
Tu reste loin de Thomas Romain retourne bosser zou
barberousse
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:45 PM
Bravo
giru
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:47 PM
Félicitations
potion2swag
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:51 PM
Menteur.
aleas
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:58 PM
lordguyver
ouais fin j'ai que 22 ans en meme temps
archesstat
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:59 PM
GG
kenpokan
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 03:59 PM
aleas
Félicitation !! content pour toi, ton travail paie !
shincloud
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 04:01 PM
22ans et tu travail avec les grand
GG
gamergunz
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 04:04 PM
pas mal
Si c'est la même sur le remake de FF VII, tu auras toute mon affection.