Enfin mon p'tit nom sur Pokemon Sun Moon


Dans l'episode d'aujourd'hui, ep 24
ゴメス・アレクサンドル en jap
Gomes Alexandre qui sera en "anglais" lors de la diffusion en France/a l'international
Un francais sur tv tokyo

sinon j'ai aussi fait le line et la colo de cette jaquette de DVD




　
    posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:39 PM by aleas
    comments (14)
    stefanpsp posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:41 PM
    GG
    gat posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:41 PM
    GG.

    Si c'est la même sur le remake de FF VII, tu auras toute mon affection.
    korou posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:42 PM
    Tu dois être fier franchement bravo tu gère ! J'adore la jaquette.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:42 PM
    GG.
    momotaros posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:44 PM
    J'ai aussi vu ton nom sur une vidéo de Crunchyroll dans laquelle ils disent que les occidentaux travaillent aussi sur des anime Jap
    lordguyver posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:44 PM
    Tu reste loin de Thomas Romain retourne bosser zou
    barberousse posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:45 PM
    Bravo
    giru posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:47 PM
    Félicitations
    potion2swag posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:51 PM
    Menteur.
    aleas posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:58 PM
    lordguyver ouais fin j'ai que 22 ans en meme temps
    archesstat posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:59 PM
    GG
    kenpokan posted the 04/27/2017 at 03:59 PM
    aleas Félicitation !! content pour toi, ton travail paie !
    shincloud posted the 04/27/2017 at 04:01 PM
    22ans et tu travail avec les grand GG
    gamergunz posted the 04/27/2017 at 04:04 PM
    pas mal
