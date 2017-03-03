profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
Amiibo Zelda et Splatoon 2 en préco
Les Amiibo Zelda et Splatoon 2 sont en préco pour 14.99€.
Je pense qu'il faudra faire vite car les Amiibo Breath of the Wild sont en rupture de stock







N'oubliez pas de commander en passant par le liens pour voir d'autres concours


Amiibo Zelda
Amiibo Collection Splatoon
https://twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/857584192846266369
    posted the 04/27/2017 at 01:19 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    dude85 posted the 04/27/2017 at 01:31 PM
    A quand maintenant ceux de Cloud, entre autre, sur Amazon
    sonilka posted the 04/27/2017 at 01:50 PM
    Inkling girl et Link Majora j'ai pris, faible que je suis.
    giru posted the 04/27/2017 at 02:00 PM
    Merde le Majora est déjà plus dispo... j'ai pu chopper les 2 autres seulement J'espère qu'il réapparaitra vite
    odyle54 posted the 04/27/2017 at 02:00 PM
    Link majora deja en rupture ? snif, bon bah j'attendrai la prochaine tournée de préco
    gamekyo posted the 04/27/2017 at 02:06 PM
    leur stocke doivent etre ridicule
