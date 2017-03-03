home page
profile
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
multiplayer : non
non
european release date : 03/03/2017
03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U
Wii U
-
profile
leblogdeshacka
articles : 1030
1030
visites since opening : 985621
985621
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Amiibo Zelda et Splatoon 2 en préco
Les Amiibo Zelda et Splatoon 2 sont en préco pour 14.99€.
Je pense qu'il faudra faire vite car les Amiibo Breath of the Wild sont en rupture de stock
N'oubliez pas de commander en passant par le liens pour voir d'autres concours
Amiibo Zelda
Amiibo Collection Splatoon
https://twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/857584192846266369
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/27/2017 at 01:19 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments ( 5 )
5
)
dude85
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 01:31 PM
A quand maintenant ceux de Cloud, entre autre, sur Amazon
sonilka
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 01:50 PM
Inkling girl et Link Majora
j'ai pris, faible que je suis.
giru
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 02:00 PM
Merde le Majora est déjà plus dispo... j'ai pu chopper les 2 autres seulement
J'espère qu'il réapparaitra vite
odyle54
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 02:00 PM
Link majora deja en rupture ? snif, bon bah j'attendrai la prochaine tournée de préco
gamekyo
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 02:06 PM
leur stocke doivent etre ridicule
