The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
gat
Zelda BOTW : screenshots perso #6




























Twitter - https://twitter.com/gatsenberg?lang=fr
    posted the 04/27/2017 at 12:23 PM by gat
    zaifire posted the 04/27/2017 at 12:32 PM
    On ne le dira jamais assez mais cette DA
    solidfisher posted the 04/27/2017 at 01:01 PM
    Clair que la DA est juste magnifique, y'a rien à dire
