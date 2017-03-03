home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
articles :
1416
visites since opening :
1425325
gat
> blog
Zelda BOTW : screenshots perso #6
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/27/2017 at 12:23 PM by
gat
comments (
2
)
zaifire
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 12:32 PM
On ne le dira jamais assez mais cette DA
solidfisher
posted
the 04/27/2017 at 01:01 PM
Clair que la DA est juste magnifique, y'a rien à dire
