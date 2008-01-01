profile
chatbleu
37
Likes
Likers
chatbleu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 263
visites since opening : 266826
chatbleu > blog
Alien Covenant : Découvrez ce qui arrive après la fin de Prometheus (vidéo)


Un cort prologue officiel d'Alien: Covenant révèle ce qui est arrivé au Docteur Elizabeth Shaw et à David après la fin de Prometheus.


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/26/2017 at 11:34 PM by chatbleu
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre