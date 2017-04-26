home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
lockelamorra35
,
linuxclan
,
spawnini
,
e3payne
,
astralbouille
,
spilner
,
nduvel
,
diablass59
,
espiondu69
name :
Alienation
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Housemarque
genre :
action
multiplayer :
1 à 4 (online)
european release date :
04/26/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
97
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
minbox
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
akumamatata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
shiver
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1414
visites since opening :
1423488
gat
> blog
PS+ : les jeux de mai dévoilés
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/PlayStationFR?lang=fr
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:34 PM by
gat
comments (
11
)
hashtag
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 03:36 PM
Ah ouais, cool
sebastian
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 03:40 PM
Bon mois sur PlayStation 4 ! Sur PlayStation Vita, en revanche...
Un peu dég' pour un truc quand même : en Amérique du Nord, ils ont Abzu à la place d'Alienation, ce dernier a l'air fun mais j'aurais préféré Abzu, m'enfin, pour une fois qu'ils ont un truc plus sympa' que nous, je ne vais pas faire le chieur.
rockin
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 03:41 PM
J'ai déjà Tales from the Borderlands ! Il est excellent
Alienation je connais pas du tout...
gat
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 03:44 PM
rockin
C'est un jeu du studio qui a pondu Stardust HD, Outland, Dead Nation et Resogun. Bref, c'est du bon.
ichigoo
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 03:47 PM
pour le coup c'est du bon même si j'ai malheureusement déjà torché cet excellent tales from the borderlands. Après Alienation pas mon trip mais c'est en tout cent fois plus séduisant que le mois d'avril.
lockelamorra35
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 03:50 PM
Alienation c'est le jeu coop le plus sympa de la ps4 avec Overcooked!
ps: coop online/canapé
sora78
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 03:53 PM
Cool pour Alienation
bennj
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 04:00 PM
Très bien pour Alientation qui est un très bon titre
ritalix
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 04:26 PM
je me ferait tales from the borderlands mais je connais rien a la série
wojto
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 04:27 PM
petite question tales of borderlands a les sous titres en francais ou c'est full anglais ?
trungz
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 04:28 PM
Et dire que je me suis pris Alienation le mois précédent...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Un peu dég' pour un truc quand même : en Amérique du Nord, ils ont Abzu à la place d'Alienation, ce dernier a l'air fun mais j'aurais préféré Abzu, m'enfin, pour une fois qu'ils ont un truc plus sympa' que nous, je ne vais pas faire le chieur.
Alienation je connais pas du tout...
ps: coop online/canapé