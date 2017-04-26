profile
name : Alienation
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (online)
european release date : 04/26/2016
PS+ : les jeux de mai dévoilés



Twitter - https://twitter.com/PlayStationFR?lang=fr
    posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:34 PM by gat
    comments (11)
    hashtag posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:36 PM
    Ah ouais, cool
    sebastian posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:40 PM
    Bon mois sur PlayStation 4 ! Sur PlayStation Vita, en revanche...

    Un peu dég' pour un truc quand même : en Amérique du Nord, ils ont Abzu à la place d'Alienation, ce dernier a l'air fun mais j'aurais préféré Abzu, m'enfin, pour une fois qu'ils ont un truc plus sympa' que nous, je ne vais pas faire le chieur.
    rockin posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:41 PM
    J'ai déjà Tales from the Borderlands ! Il est excellent
    Alienation je connais pas du tout...
    gat posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:44 PM
    rockin C'est un jeu du studio qui a pondu Stardust HD, Outland, Dead Nation et Resogun. Bref, c'est du bon.
    ichigoo posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:47 PM
    pour le coup c'est du bon même si j'ai malheureusement déjà torché cet excellent tales from the borderlands. Après Alienation pas mon trip mais c'est en tout cent fois plus séduisant que le mois d'avril.
    lockelamorra35 posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:50 PM
    Alienation c'est le jeu coop le plus sympa de la ps4 avec Overcooked!

    ps: coop online/canapé
    sora78 posted the 04/26/2017 at 03:53 PM
    Cool pour Alienation
    bennj posted the 04/26/2017 at 04:00 PM
    Très bien pour Alientation qui est un très bon titre
    ritalix posted the 04/26/2017 at 04:26 PM
    je me ferait tales from the borderlands mais je connais rien a la série
    wojto posted the 04/26/2017 at 04:27 PM
    petite question tales of borderlands a les sous titres en francais ou c'est full anglais ?
    trungz posted the 04/26/2017 at 04:28 PM
    Et dire que je me suis pris Alienation le mois précédent...
