genzzo
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
linuxclan
,
lordguyver
,
spawnini
,
e3payne
,
escobar
,
roxloud
,
redmi31
,
minx
,
sephiroth07
name :
Marvel VS Capcom (2017)
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
shindo
,
hyoga57
,
gunotak
Gameplay :Marvel VS CAPCOM Infinite
Tout est dans le titre..
さすがKappaニキありがとー https://t.co/xmQR1Mq9tn— OGTY (@ogty) 26 avril 2017
OGTY
-
https://twitter.com/ogty/status/857224298632626176
mvc i
posted the 04/26/2017 at 01:36 PM by
roxloud
sora78
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 01:48 PM
La vidéo en plus grand direct :
https://cdn-e2.streamable.com/video/mp4/7ib6x.mp4?token=1494422837_770a15832e4ca286818196b0d2a0a50f70e68f78
sorakaminari
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 01:53 PM
In game le rendu est vraiment sympa, Hulk passe très bien et sinon ouep toujours aussi nerveux et moins bordélique avec du 2vs2, les infinite stone qui nous permette de faire des combat a la dbz, vraiment j'aime beaucoup.
