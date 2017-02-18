home page
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
name :
Gravity Rush 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action-adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
02/18/2017
(PS4) Gravity Rush 2 : Costume de Yorha 2B
Exclusivités PS4
Le 5 Mai, un nouveau costume sera disponible gratuitement pour Kat dans Gravity Rush 2. Notre reine de la gravité n'aurait-elle pas piquée les vêtements de quelqu'un ?
Twitter - Playstation
-
posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:23 AM by
sora78
comments (
2
)
lightning
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:32 AM
superbe
rendan
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:43 AM
J'adore trop belle
