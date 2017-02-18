profile
(PS4) Gravity Rush 2 : Costume de Yorha 2B
Exclusivités PS4

Le 5 Mai, un nouveau costume sera disponible gratuitement pour Kat dans Gravity Rush 2. Notre reine de la gravité n'aurait-elle pas piquée les vêtements de quelqu'un ?





Twitter - Playstation - /
    posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:23 AM by sora78
    comments (2)
    lightning posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:32 AM
    superbe
    rendan posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:43 AM
    J'adore trop belle
