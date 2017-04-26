profile
name : Puyo Puyo Tetris
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : puzzle
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local + online)
european release date : 04/28/2017
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
Switch : Puyo Puyo Tetris à 29,99 €
Voilà je partage l'info pour les intéressés commandé à l'instant chez Leclerc :



    posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:06 AM by evilchris
    comments (8)
    alucardk posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:13 AM
    étrange, il est à 39,90 dans tous les leclerc de ma région.
    evilchris posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:19 AM
    alucardk j'ai regardé début de semaine il était à 39,99 € aussi et là à l'instant je vois ce prix j'ai commandé direct et fait suivre l'info mais ça doit dépendre des magasins ce qui je trouve et complètement nul...
    flom posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:19 AM
    Exelent jeu ! Je l ai pris en jap un peu sur un coup de tete car ma femme aime bien puyo. Mais franchement, il y a plein de mode super addictif, et un online scotchant. Ouep. C est mon jeu du moment.
    evilchris posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:21 AM
    flom quand je vois déjà les heures que j'ai passé sur la démo ça m’étonne pas encore plus avec le jeu complet
    heracles posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:22 AM
    Ça fait cher le Tetris.
    evilchris posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:38 AM
    heracles ok
    flom posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:46 AM
    evilchris par contre le sortir le meme jour que MK8.... yen a qui ont pas la lumière a tos les étages....
    fifine posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:47 AM
    J'hesite franchement a me le prendre, surtout a ce prix là. Je ne l'aurais jamais pris a 40€
