name :
Puyo Puyo Tetris
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sonic Team
genre :
puzzle
multiplayer :
1 à 4 (local + online)
european release date :
04/28/2017
other versions :
PlayStation 4
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Switch : Puyo Puyo Tetris à 29,99 €
Voilà je partage l'info pour les intéressés commandé à l'instant chez Leclerc :
tags :
switch
puyo puyo tetris
posted the 04/26/2017 at 10:06 AM by
evilchris
alucardk
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:13 AM
étrange, il est à 39,90 dans tous les leclerc de ma région.
evilchris
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:19 AM
alucardk
j'ai regardé début de semaine il était à 39,99 € aussi et là à l'instant je vois ce prix j'ai commandé direct et fait suivre l'info mais ça doit dépendre des magasins ce qui je trouve et complètement nul...
flom
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:19 AM
Exelent jeu ! Je l ai pris en jap un peu sur un coup de tete car ma femme aime bien puyo. Mais franchement, il y a plein de mode super addictif, et un online scotchant. Ouep. C est mon jeu du moment.
evilchris
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:21 AM
flom
quand je vois déjà les heures que j'ai passé sur la démo ça m’étonne pas encore plus avec le jeu complet
heracles
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:22 AM
Ça fait cher le Tetris.
evilchris
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:38 AM
heracles
ok
flom
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:46 AM
evilchris
par contre le sortir le meme jour que MK8.... yen a qui ont pas la lumière a tos les étages....
fifine
posted
the 04/26/2017 at 10:47 AM
J'hesite franchement a me le prendre, surtout a ce prix là. Je ne l'aurais jamais pris a 40€
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo