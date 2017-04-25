... 19 septembre 2017 sur Xbox One PC & PS4



Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced a Hulk-sized helping of new information for MARVEL VS. CAPCOM®: INFINITE, the highly-anticipated return of the revered action-fighting game series. Imagined and created through a shared vision between the two companies, the game will feature free-form 2v2 team battles integrated into a wide variety of exciting and accessible single player modes and rich multiplayer content for new players and longtime fans alike. MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE will simultaneously release on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One®, and Windows PC on the 19th of September 2017.



For the first time in franchise history, the Marvel and Capcom universes collide in a visually stunning and immersive cinematic Story Mode, as heroes and villains battle together to save their merged worlds from a sinister new threat, Ultron Sigma. A combination of the robotic foes known as Ultron from the Marvel Universe and Sigma from the Capcom Universe, this psychotic villain is obsessed with infecting all organic life with a cybernetic virus. History’s greatest gathering of warriors must now unite to fight back against Ultron Sigma and save their newly formed world.



Announced today, more new characters have joined the battle for survival against the forces of evil in MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE including:

• Ultron

• Hulk

• Thor

• Hawkeye

• Rocket Raccoon

• Chun-Li

• Strider Hiryu

• Chris Redfield

Each newly-added character will feature unique abilities, iconic special moves and will join other previously-announced characters, including Captain Marvel, Iron Man and Captain America from the Marvel side, and Ryu, Mega Man X and Morrigan from Capcom. The use of powerful, game-changing Infinity Stones further deepens the customized gameplay and allows players to equip and unleash elemental in-game powers, such as Time, Power and Space.



In addition to the compelling cinematic story experience, single player Arcade, Training and Mission modes and vast multiplayer offerings will provide memorable experiences and infinite gameplay possibilities for players of all skill levels. More characters, stages, game features and story mode details will be revealed in the coming months.