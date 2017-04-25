profile
Des avis sur le casque Sony Platinum?
Je parle de celui la :

    fearjc posted the 04/25/2017 at 02:14 PM
    trop cher pour ce que c'est
    bigsnake posted the 04/25/2017 at 02:17 PM
    Très bon casque mais très fragile .
    shincloud posted the 04/25/2017 at 02:25 PM
    fearjc bigsnake Vous connaissez un bon casque sans fil pour PS4?
    milk posted the 04/25/2017 at 02:27 PM
    En ce qui me concerne j utilise le wireless 7.1 sony officiel et il est tres bon.
    bigsnake posted the 04/25/2017 at 02:42 PM
    shincloud
    Moi j'ai le turtle beach stealth 400 , j'ai 70E sur amazon . Tu peux régler le son comme le casque Sony .
