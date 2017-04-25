" Pokémon GOgole enfermé les tous"
kingsman 2 trailer
ça tue ou ça tue ?
    posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:01 AM by victornewman
    comments (6)
    bloodytears posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:01 AM
    pas trop aimé le 1, ouais je sais je suis bizarre
    knity posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:04 AM
    le 1er etait une bonne surprise hâte de voir ce 2iem volet
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:05 AM
    Grosse surprise pour le premier, je ne louperais pas celui ci qui à l'air tout aussi bon.
    edarn posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:10 AM
    bloodytears
    Pareil, à part la scène de l'église, j'ai trouvé le film moyen.
    shinz0 posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:12 AM
    Un film de Matthew Vaughn (Kickass, X-Men First Class...) ça se refuse pas
    maxleresistant posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:12 AM
    Ce Kingsman 2 et Logan seront probablement mes 2 Comic Book Movies préférés de l'année ^^
