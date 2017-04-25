home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1589
visites since opening :
1864690
nicolasgourry
> blog
Un jeu de minigolf pour être "zen"...(en téléchargement)
Printemps 2017
Nintendo Switch, PS4, PSVR, XOne et STEAM
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:50 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
thomass2
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 07:54 AM
Je suis mort à l'intérieur.
milk
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 07:55 AM
Ca défonce des gueules, day one direct en espérant un collector a 100 balle.
milk
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 07:56 AM
Nicolasgourry
je demande un ban pour oser avoir divulgué au monde entier une chiasse pareille.
narukamisan
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 08:02 AM
aahhhhhh mini golf, le genre de connerie sur lequel j'ai passé des heures sur pc quand j'été jeune, day one
hatefield
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 08:03 AM
Le jeu a l'air cool.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 08:06 AM
Milk
regarde les moyennes metacritic de la licence "Zen Pinball" développé par Zen Studio et tu va voir que c'est pas des moyennes de "chiasse".
thomass2
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 08:13 AM
nicolasgourry
Ah ouais c'est super dis donc. Tiens bah va t'acheter l'album de Jennifer puisqu'il a de bons avis :
http://musique.fnac.com/a1371294/Jenifer-Jenifer-CD-album
milk
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 08:15 AM
nicolasgourry
Encore zenpiball sur smartphone ça passe, il m'arrive de doser sur la table Doom ou Alien, mais là ce truc immonde...rarement vu aussi degueux.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 08:16 AM
thomass2
quel rapport ?
Personnellement c'est pas une artiste dont j'achète les CD, moi c'est plutôt "Tryo" ou "Archimède" pour te donner une idée.
potion2swag
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 08:20 AM
L'habillage fait vraiment Sims, mais je trouve ça cool moi dans son genre.
bloodytears
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 09:23 AM
je vais plutôt attendre everybody's golf sur PS4
thomass2
ton arrogance mérite un ban, tu sais pas parler convenablement aux membres sans les prendre de haut avec ta science infuse ?
idd
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 09:50 AM
j'aimerais bien voir ce que ça donne ne vr
fuji
posted
the 04/25/2017 at 10:18 AM
Sympa a petit prix je prendrais bien sur switch.
Personnellement c'est pas une artiste dont j'achète les CD, moi c'est plutôt "Tryo" ou "Archimède" pour te donner une idée.
thomass2 ton arrogance mérite un ban, tu sais pas parler convenablement aux membres sans les prendre de haut avec ta science infuse ?