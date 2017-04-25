« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
217
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
81
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1589
visites since opening : 1864690
nicolasgourry > blog
Un jeu de minigolf pour être "zen"...(en téléchargement)


Printemps 2017
Nintendo Switch, PS4, PSVR, XOne et STEAM
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    thomass2 posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:54 AM
    Je suis mort à l'intérieur.
    milk posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:55 AM
    Ca défonce des gueules, day one direct en espérant un collector a 100 balle.
    milk posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:56 AM
    Nicolasgourry je demande un ban pour oser avoir divulgué au monde entier une chiasse pareille.
    narukamisan posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:02 AM
    aahhhhhh mini golf, le genre de connerie sur lequel j'ai passé des heures sur pc quand j'été jeune, day one
    hatefield posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:03 AM
    Le jeu a l'air cool.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:06 AM
    Milk regarde les moyennes metacritic de la licence "Zen Pinball" développé par Zen Studio et tu va voir que c'est pas des moyennes de "chiasse".
    thomass2 posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:13 AM
    nicolasgourry Ah ouais c'est super dis donc. Tiens bah va t'acheter l'album de Jennifer puisqu'il a de bons avis : http://musique.fnac.com/a1371294/Jenifer-Jenifer-CD-album
    milk posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:15 AM
    nicolasgourry Encore zenpiball sur smartphone ça passe, il m'arrive de doser sur la table Doom ou Alien, mais là ce truc immonde...rarement vu aussi degueux.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:16 AM
    thomass2 quel rapport ?
    Personnellement c'est pas une artiste dont j'achète les CD, moi c'est plutôt "Tryo" ou "Archimède" pour te donner une idée.
    potion2swag posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:20 AM
    L'habillage fait vraiment Sims, mais je trouve ça cool moi dans son genre.
    bloodytears posted the 04/25/2017 at 09:23 AM
    je vais plutôt attendre everybody's golf sur PS4
    thomass2 ton arrogance mérite un ban, tu sais pas parler convenablement aux membres sans les prendre de haut avec ta science infuse ?
    idd posted the 04/25/2017 at 09:50 AM
    j'aimerais bien voir ce que ça donne ne vr
    fuji posted the 04/25/2017 at 10:18 AM
    Sympa a petit prix je prendrais bien sur switch.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre