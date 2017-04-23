The story goes on...
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
ryohazuki
ryohazuki
U4, toujours la référence technique de cette Gen...
Impressions
27 détails qui le prouvent dans cette vidéo, cette tuerie

Ça va être quoi TLOU 2 maman

    posted the 04/23/2017 at 03:09 PM by ryohazuki
    comments (5)
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/23/2017 at 03:11 PM
    Un des rares à avoir réussi a me bluffé techniquement parlant(et pourtant je suis difficile)!
    Sinon je n'ose imaginer The Las of us PartII sachant que ND va sans aucun doute réussir à encore faire mieux que Uncharted 4
    ducknsexe posted the 04/23/2017 at 03:11 PM
    Non horizon lui met une mandale et en open world
    ryohazuki posted the 04/23/2017 at 03:13 PM
    ducknsexe pas pour moi, niveau visage les dogs sont loin
    kurosama posted the 04/23/2017 at 03:14 PM
    C'est une leçon de programmation ce jeu,le soucis du détail est juste phenomenale.Et le tout sur une "simple " Ps4.
    aiolia081 posted the 04/23/2017 at 03:14 PM
    Je valide !
