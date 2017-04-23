home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
diablass59
,
eldren
,
link49
,
loudiyi
,
aros
,
trungz
,
genzzo
,
manaketechar
,
captaintoad974
,
anakaris
,
hyoga57
,
torotoro59
,
fiveagainstone
,
cristaleus
,
escobar
,
nekonoctis
,
olimar59
,
esets
,
saintsaga
,
shanks
,
testament
name :
Fire Emblem Echoes
platform :
Nintendo 3DS
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Intelligent Systems
genre :
tactical-RPG
81
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
bomihazuki
,
hashtag
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
Fire Emblem Echoes / Spécial "Stratégie" ("longue" video en Anglais)
(Date de sortie : 19 Mai en Europe et au USA
Disponible au Japon)
posted the 04/23/2017 at 08:17 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
djiman
posted
the 04/23/2017 at 08:32 AM
L'OST a l'air incroyable encore un fois
zakovu
posted
the 04/23/2017 at 09:00 AM
Oh la voix roc' du gars qui présente la vidéo --'
J'ai vraiment l'impression de voir le chara design des Atelier pour les persos ^^
masharu
posted
the 04/23/2017 at 09:12 AM
zakovu
Normal, c'est le même artiste : Hidari.
Ce style tranche avec ceux de Fire Emblem Awakening et Fates où c'était Yusuke Kozaki (No More Heroe).
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
