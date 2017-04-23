« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Fire Emblem Echoes
name : Fire Emblem Echoes
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Fire Emblem Echoes / Spécial "Stratégie" ("longue" video en Anglais)


(Date de sortie : 19 Mai en Europe et au USA
Disponible au Japon)

    posted the 04/23/2017 at 08:17 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    djiman posted the 04/23/2017 at 08:32 AM
    L'OST a l'air incroyable encore un fois
    zakovu posted the 04/23/2017 at 09:00 AM
    Oh la voix roc' du gars qui présente la vidéo --'
    J'ai vraiment l'impression de voir le chara design des Atelier pour les persos ^^
    masharu posted the 04/23/2017 at 09:12 AM
    zakovu Normal, c'est le même artiste : Hidari.

    Ce style tranche avec ceux de Fire Emblem Awakening et Fates où c'était Yusuke Kozaki (No More Heroe).
