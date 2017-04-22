profile
WipEout Omega Collection
name : WipEout Omega Collection
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : N.C
genre : racing
multiplayer : oui
gat
gat
WipEout Omega Collection baisse de prix sur Amazon


Allez, la même pour Crash, New Everybody's Golf & Uncharted TLL please.
amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/Sony-Wipeout-Omega-Collection/dp/B06Y2GDV8Y/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1492856859&sr=8-2&keywords=wipeout+hd
    posted the 04/22/2017 at 10:29 AM by gat
    comments (14)
    mazeofgalious posted the 04/22/2017 at 10:32 AM
    Enfin autre chose qu'un énième TPS avec arbre de compétence...
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/22/2017 at 10:44 AM
    mazeofgalious Dans Wipeout, il faut de la compétence pour finir 1er !
    vfries posted the 04/22/2017 at 10:44 AM
    Enfin autre chose, voici un remastered
    jenicris posted the 04/22/2017 at 10:50 AM
    Vu le prix je le prendrais peu être plus tôt que prévu.
    spilner posted the 04/22/2017 at 10:53 AM
    Parfait
    killia posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:04 AM
    Uncharted Lost Legacy a baissé de prix aussi. Il est passé à 39,99e (son juste prix d'ailleurs).
    gat posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:05 AM
    killia Il était à 45 ouais. Mais j'espère qu'il baissera encore.
    killia posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:18 AM
    Tant que son prix ne sera pas plus bas que Uncharted 4 en occaz' je ne l'achèterais pas

    Question de principe.
    gat posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:20 AM
    killia U4 en occaz est facilement trouvable à 20-25 boules.
    killia posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:33 AM
    Gat J'ai jamais dit le contraire... C'est juste que je suis proche de mes sous en ce moment
    momotaros posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:39 AM
    gat Si on passe par ce lien, tu pourras faire un concours ?
    spawnini posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:41 AM
    gat J'ai déjà précommander Micromachine et Nex machina sur le Psn. Pour Crash, Wipeout et Uncharted TLL, c'est version boîte .
    En tout cas, il va bien claquer ce petit Wipeout sur Ps4 Pro et un bon écran télé
    gat posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:46 AM
    killia Comme beaucoup d'entre nous.

    momotaros J'ai pour idée de faire un concours où le prix sera d'offrir mon affection. J'ai encore quelques modalités à vérifier.

    spawnini WipEout sur PS3 reste encore superbe aujourd'hui. Donc sur la Pro, il risque d'envoyer bien comme il faut.
    momotaros posted the 04/22/2017 at 11:49 AM
    gat
