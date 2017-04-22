home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
WipEout Omega Collection
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
N.C
genre :
racing
multiplayer :
oui
gat
articles : 1410
1410
visites since opening : 1415955
1415955
gat
> blog
WipEout Omega Collection baisse de prix sur Amazon
Allez, la même pour Crash, New Everybody's Golf & Uncharted TLL please.
amazon.fr
-
https://www.amazon.fr/Sony-Wipeout-Omega-Collection/dp/B06Y2GDV8Y/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1492856859&sr=8-2&keywords=wipeout+hd
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/22/2017 at 10:29 AM by gat
gat
comments (14)
14
)
mazeofgalious
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 10:32 AM
Enfin autre chose qu'un énième TPS avec arbre de compétence...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 10:44 AM
mazeofgalious
Dans Wipeout, il faut de la compétence pour finir 1er !
vfries
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 10:44 AM
Enfin autre chose, voici un remastered
jenicris
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 10:50 AM
Vu le prix je le prendrais peu être plus tôt que prévu.
spilner
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 10:53 AM
Parfait
killia
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:04 AM
Uncharted Lost Legacy a baissé de prix aussi. Il est passé à 39,99e (son juste prix d'ailleurs).
gat
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:05 AM
killia
Il était à 45 ouais. Mais j'espère qu'il baissera encore.
killia
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:18 AM
Tant que son prix ne sera pas plus bas que Uncharted 4 en occaz' je ne l'achèterais pas
Question de principe.
gat
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:20 AM
killia
U4 en occaz est facilement trouvable à 20-25 boules.
killia
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:33 AM
Gat
J'ai jamais dit le contraire... C'est juste que je suis proche de mes sous en ce moment
momotaros
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:39 AM
gat
Si on passe par ce lien, tu pourras faire un concours ?
spawnini
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:41 AM
gat
J'ai déjà précommander Micromachine et Nex machina sur le Psn. Pour Crash, Wipeout et Uncharted TLL, c'est version boîte
.
En tout cas, il va bien claquer ce petit Wipeout sur Ps4 Pro et un bon écran télé
gat
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:46 AM
killia
Comme beaucoup d'entre nous.
momotaros
J'ai pour idée de faire un concours où le prix sera d'offrir mon affection. J'ai encore quelques modalités à vérifier.
spawnini
WipEout sur PS3 reste encore superbe aujourd'hui. Donc sur la Pro, il risque d'envoyer bien comme il faut.
momotaros
posted
the 04/22/2017 at 11:49 AM
gat
