Call of Duty WW2 a-t-il plagié Brothers in Arms ?
Après avoir plagié la licence Halo c'est autour de Brothers in Arms ...
https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/855519029544538114
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:57 PM by
chester
comments (
6
)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:14 PM
Tu as même plus le droit de faire la cover que tu veux sans qu'on vienne te faire chié comme quoi c'est un plagiat ... je suis sûr qu'en 2 minutes sur Google tu trouve soit un film ou un livre avec la même pose mais plus ancien
racsnk
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:21 PM
ootaniisensei
Tellement.
chipsobeurre
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:21 PM
Les ptits bras de sledgehammer en pls
fearjc
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:25 PM
On enlève Call of Duty de la jaquette, et je pense qu'on ne ferait pas tout un foin... ridicule.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:50 PM
Les ref en film de 2nd guerre y en a pas 150000.
darksly
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 10:16 PM
Cette vieille haine
