Call of Duty : World War 2 (rumeur)
name : Call of Duty : World War 2 (rumeur)
platform : Xbox One
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Sledgehammer Games
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Call of Duty WW2 a-t-il plagié Brothers in Arms ?
Après avoir plagié la licence Halo c'est autour de Brothers in Arms ...

https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/855519029544538114
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:57 PM by chester
    comments (6)
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:14 PM
    Tu as même plus le droit de faire la cover que tu veux sans qu'on vienne te faire chié comme quoi c'est un plagiat ... je suis sûr qu'en 2 minutes sur Google tu trouve soit un film ou un livre avec la même pose mais plus ancien
    racsnk posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:21 PM
    ootaniisensei Tellement.
    chipsobeurre posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:21 PM
    Les ptits bras de sledgehammer en pls
    fearjc posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:25 PM
    On enlève Call of Duty de la jaquette, et je pense qu'on ne ferait pas tout un foin... ridicule.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:50 PM
    Les ref en film de 2nd guerre y en a pas 150000.
    darksly posted the 04/21/2017 at 10:16 PM
    Cette vieille haine
