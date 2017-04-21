home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Call of Duty : World War 2 (rumeur)
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Sledgehammer Games
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
97
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
minbox
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
akumamatata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
shiver
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1409
visites since opening :
1414350
gat
> blog
Call of Duty WWII : la jaquette officielle
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/855520476189396992
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:45 PM by
gat
comments (
13
)
grievous32
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 08:48 PM
Sledgehammer ont fait un boulot de fou sur Advanced Warfare en campagne du coup j'suis assez confiant pour la campagne du jeu ! Le multi par contre m'a jamais intéressé sur COD donc j'passerai mon tour à ce niveau là !
chester
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 08:50 PM
Deal acec Sony donc cette année tous les grand jeux Third-Party sont avec Sony chauffe L'ombre de la Guerre
ritalix
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 08:53 PM
sympa
voxen
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 08:56 PM
"Pitié achetez-moi *yeuxdechat*"
kadaj68800
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:04 PM
voxen
beppop
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:05 PM
Retour aux sources
darkwii
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:32 PM
Et la jaquette switch elle est où
plasmide
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:34 PM
voxen
J'avoue chelou la jaquette
Même la typo a un truc qui cloche
gat
T'es sûr que c'est la jaquette officielle ?
gat
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:37 PM
plasmide
Nous sommes jamais sûrs de rien.
Mais ça sera celle-là à mon avis.
plasmide
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:42 PM
gat
Tain ils ont filé la jaquette au stagiaire
gat
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:44 PM
plasmide
Je la trouve pas pire que celle de
Ghosts
perso.
plasmide
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 09:47 PM
gat
J'avoue
Je ne joue pas aux Call of depuis un long moment donc je n'ai pas bien la notion. De la merde dans la continuité en sommes
joel9413
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 10:10 PM
Pas fan de la jaquette mettant en avant une personne réel et non issue du jeu.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
gat T'es sûr que c'est la jaquette officielle ?
Mais ça sera celle-là à mon avis.