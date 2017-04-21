profile
Call of Duty : World War 2 (rumeur)
name : Call of Duty : World War 2 (rumeur)
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Sledgehammer Games
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
gat
Call of Duty WWII : la jaquette officielle

Twitter - https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/855520476189396992
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:45 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    grievous32 posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:48 PM
    Sledgehammer ont fait un boulot de fou sur Advanced Warfare en campagne du coup j'suis assez confiant pour la campagne du jeu ! Le multi par contre m'a jamais intéressé sur COD donc j'passerai mon tour à ce niveau là !
    chester posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:50 PM
    Deal acec Sony donc cette année tous les grand jeux Third-Party sont avec Sony chauffe L'ombre de la Guerre
    ritalix posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:53 PM
    sympa
    voxen posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:56 PM
    "Pitié achetez-moi *yeuxdechat*"
    kadaj68800 posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:04 PM
    voxen
    beppop posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:05 PM
    Retour aux sources
    darkwii posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:32 PM
    Et la jaquette switch elle est où
    plasmide posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:34 PM
    voxen J'avoue chelou la jaquette Même la typo a un truc qui cloche
    gat T'es sûr que c'est la jaquette officielle ?
    gat posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:37 PM
    plasmide Nous sommes jamais sûrs de rien.
    Mais ça sera celle-là à mon avis.
    plasmide posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:42 PM
    gat Tain ils ont filé la jaquette au stagiaire
    gat posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:44 PM
    plasmide Je la trouve pas pire que celle de Ghosts perso.
    plasmide posted the 04/21/2017 at 09:47 PM
    gat J'avoue Je ne joue pas aux Call of depuis un long moment donc je n'ai pas bien la notion. De la merde dans la continuité en sommes
    joel9413 posted the 04/21/2017 at 10:10 PM
    Pas fan de la jaquette mettant en avant une personne réel et non issue du jeu.
