Sea of Thieves : alpha demain de 19 h a 23 h
enfin je vai pouvoir y jouer mon GT : cYByzed
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:39 PM by monsieurpatcher
    cloud01 posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:50 PM
    pour sa il me faudrait une clef .
    il me hype tellement pourtant .............
    grievous32 posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:07 PM
    19 h - 22 h GMT* donc 20 h à 23 h GMT+1 chez nous.
