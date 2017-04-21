home page
profile
sauronsg
,
achille
,
minx
,
choupiloutre
,
ootaniisensei
,
svr
,
stonesjack
,
darksephiroth
,
terminator
,
drakeramore
,
shazbot
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
dx93
,
saibot
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
chester
,
jf17
,
diablass59
,
beni
,
myers
,
ritalix
,
heracles
,
mickurt
,
x1x2
,
momotaros
,
evilboss
,
kaiserx
,
darkyx
,
goldmen33
,
vlade
,
nobleswan
,
leblogdeshacka
,
milo42
,
jamrock
,
hashtag
,
fortep
,
terranova
,
orbital
,
neckbreaker71
,
tvirus
,
jeanouillz
monsieurpatcher
articles : 1016
1016
visites since opening : 957086
957086
monsieurpatcher
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Sea of Thieves : alpha demain de 19 h a 23 h
enfin je vai pouvoir y jouer mon GT : cYByzed
1
posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:39 PM by monsieurpatcher
monsieurpatcher
comments (2)
2
)
cloud01
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:50 PM
pour sa il me faudrait une clef .
il me hype tellement pourtant .............
grievous32
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 08:07 PM
19 h - 22 h GMT* donc 20 h à 23 h GMT+1 chez nous.
il me hype tellement pourtant .............