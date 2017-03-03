home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
gat
articles :
1408
posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:09 PM by
gat
comments (
11
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:11 PM
Enfin finit aujourd'hui !! 110h de jeu!
Putain c'était long, et trop répétitif. Mais fun. Je suis pas loin des 100% mais bon je vais faire une pause et je reprendrais une fois les DLC sortis en fin d'année!
plasmide
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:12 PM
Il me donne vraiment envie ce Zelda, faudra que je me fasse prêter une Switch un de ces quatre
ace7
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:13 PM
Link et son nez tout rouge dans le froid
kali
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:26 PM
Dat game
doduo
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:31 PM
Vraiment, je trouve que les screenshot de ce jeu ne lui rendent pas hommage. Alors que ce jeu est simplement magnifique.
edgar
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:33 PM
Ce putain de jeu !
J'attends les deux DLC de fin d'année avant de le recommencer.
suppaman
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:34 PM
Je viens de terminer le nord ouest toutes les montagnes et sanctuaires
, et village piaf
Trop hate de reprendre mon cheval niveau 5 et allez enfin dans la foret et faire le reste de la map
Ce jeu est génial
gat
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:39 PM
suppaman
Tellement facile le boss du village Piaf.
sylphide
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 07:56 PM
Comparer au boss Gerudo c'est vrai que le boss piaf est d'une simplicité hallucinante.
rockin
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 08:08 PM
gat
normalement , c'est le premier a faire.
gat
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 08:09 PM
rockin
C'est le cas.
