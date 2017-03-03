profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
gat
Zelda BOTW : screenshots perso #5




























Twitter - https://twitter.com/gatsenberg
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:09 PM by gat
    comments (11)
    maxleresistant posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:11 PM
    Enfin finit aujourd'hui !! 110h de jeu!
    Putain c'était long, et trop répétitif. Mais fun. Je suis pas loin des 100% mais bon je vais faire une pause et je reprendrais une fois les DLC sortis en fin d'année!
    plasmide posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:12 PM
    Il me donne vraiment envie ce Zelda, faudra que je me fasse prêter une Switch un de ces quatre
    ace7 posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Link et son nez tout rouge dans le froid
    kali posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:26 PM
    Dat game
    doduo posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:31 PM
    Vraiment, je trouve que les screenshot de ce jeu ne lui rendent pas hommage. Alors que ce jeu est simplement magnifique.
    edgar posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:33 PM
    Ce putain de jeu !

    J'attends les deux DLC de fin d'année avant de le recommencer.
    suppaman posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:34 PM
    Je viens de terminer le nord ouest toutes les montagnes et sanctuaires , et village piaf
    Trop hate de reprendre mon cheval niveau 5 et allez enfin dans la foret et faire le reste de la map
    Ce jeu est génial
    gat posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:39 PM
    suppaman Tellement facile le boss du village Piaf.
    sylphide posted the 04/21/2017 at 07:56 PM
    Comparer au boss Gerudo c'est vrai que le boss piaf est d'une simplicité hallucinante.
    rockin posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:08 PM
    gat normalement , c'est le premier a faire.
    gat posted the 04/21/2017 at 08:09 PM
    rockin C'est le cas.
