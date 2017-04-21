profile
Housse Switch
Bonjour à tous, savez-vous s'il existe une housse (genre caoutchouc) qui recouvrirait toute la console? Afin de la protéger et surtout d'avoir un meilleur grip en mode portable.
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:19 PM by mazeofgalious
    comments (7)
    goldmen33 posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:22 PM
    Tu as essayé avec une capote?!
    bloodytears posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:32 PM
    goldmen33 pas conne comme idée, après ça l'achat passera mieux en plus !
    kinox31 posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:32 PM
    Essaye une housse pour ordi ultra portable
    pxl posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Ça existe mais je trouve pas ça très malin car tu ne peux plus enlever les joycons.
    Il y en a un autre qui existe que pour la partie tablette. À voir.
    Je crois que j'avais vu ça sur amazon
    mazeofgalious posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:39 PM
    pxl Je m'en fous un peu des joycons...
    mazeofgalious posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:40 PM
    goldmen33 T'es un killer Berrthier
    kinox31 posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:44 PM
    goldmen33 le problème c'est qu'il y a 99 pour cent de chance de se briser
