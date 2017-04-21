profile
Gaijin Dash #20 : déjà deux ans !

Du Persona 5 et du Wonder Boy au programme.
Enjoy.
Gamekult - https://www.gamekult.com/emission/le-trio-donne-de-son-persona-et-de-son-wonder-boy-3050794785.html
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 04:59 PM by gat
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:10 PM
    Je me matte ça ce week end ^^
    bloodytears posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:27 PM
    idem ! une très bonne émission !
    sonilka posted the 04/21/2017 at 05:33 PM
    Je regarderais ca demain. Mais toujours un plaisir de retrouver Kamui et Greg
