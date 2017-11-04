profile
Yooka Laylee
9
Likes
Likers
name : Yooka Laylee
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koch Media
developer : Playtonic Games
genre : platform
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (mini-jeux en local)
european release date : 04/11/2017
other versions : PC - Wii U - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
davydems
7
Likes
Likers
davydems
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 37
visites since opening : 36412
davydems > blog
Réception Indé du jour
Gagner lors d'un concours.

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 12:34 PM by davydems
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre