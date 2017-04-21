profile
Parfois la Xbox One s'troooop Bi1 :O
Apparemment Tekken 7 serait déjà en pré-téléchargement sur Xbox One

Comment ça se fait? (Question sérieuse)

Foxstep
    posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:39 AM by foxstep
    comments (6)
    fearjc posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:42 AM
    S'acheter ses jeux en démat'.



    shinz0 posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:45 AM
    fearjc l'invention du démat
    gat posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:45 AM
    Certainement pour voxen & spawnini à cause de leur débit douteux.
    jozen15 posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:53 AM
    2 mois a l'avance sa c'est du vrais pré-telechargement.

    A la base se système étais la pour les petite connexion mais franchement quand ta une petite connexion tu sais pertinemment que 40 go tu peux pas les dl en 24h.
    kurosama posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:54 AM
    Oh c'est bon ça
    playstation2008 posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:57 AM
    Amassous je crois que le démat veut te parler
