Parfois la Xbox One s'troooop Bi1 :O
Apparemment Tekken 7 serait déjà en pré-téléchargement sur Xbox One
Comment ça se fait?
(Question sérieuse)
Foxstep
tags :
xbox one
tekken7
pre-telechargement
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/21/2017 at 11:39 AM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (
6
)
fearjc
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 11:42 AM
S'acheter ses jeux en démat'.
shinz0
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 11:45 AM
fearjc
l'invention du démat
gat
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 11:45 AM
Certainement pour
voxen
&
spawnini
à cause de leur débit douteux.
jozen15
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 11:53 AM
2 mois a l'avance
sa c'est du vrais pré-telechargement.
A la base se système étais la pour les petite connexion mais franchement quand ta une petite connexion tu sais pertinemment que 40 go tu peux pas les dl en 24h.
kurosama
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 11:54 AM
Oh c'est bon ça
playstation2008
posted
the 04/21/2017 at 11:57 AM
Amassous
je crois que le démat veut te parler
