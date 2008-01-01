Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
koopaskill
koopaskill > blog
On débute la Derby Cup - Flatout 4 Total Insanity - Découverte
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose la découverte sur le nouveau Flatout, une très bonne licence bien fun à jouer, voyons si c'est toujours la même chose et que l'on prend toujours autant de plaisir à jouer à un Flatout

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/aB7cQe1fJc8
