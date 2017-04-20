profile
Star Wars Battlefront 2
name : Star Wars Battlefront 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : DICE
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une magnifique manette Elite Star Wars....
Mais malheureusement, fake

Si seulement Microsoft pouvais sortir cette manette mais les manettes spéciales ci-dessous, dévoilé il y a un an ou deux.


Manette Darth Maul fake tout comme cette édition Jar Jar Binks




Le jeu sortira le 14 novembre 2017
https://www.facebook.com/FakesForge/photos/a.1550729838511845.1073741828.1549889591929203/1859668144284678/?type=3&theater
    posted the 04/20/2017 at 01:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    arngrim posted the 04/20/2017 at 01:54 PM
    la manette poilue!
    mazeofgalious posted the 04/20/2017 at 01:56 PM
    Beurk
