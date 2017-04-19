profile
Comparo de Hitboxes entre Street Fighter V et les autres jeux











Foxstep
    tags : hitbox sfv wut
    posted the 04/19/2017 at 01:54 PM by foxstep
    comments (6)
    svr posted the 04/19/2017 at 02:15 PM
    C'est sérieux pour Skullgirl ?
    lordguyver posted the 04/19/2017 at 02:18 PM
    Foxstep je veux Mortal Kombat, Killer Instinct, Soul Calibur et Tekken
    foxstep posted the 04/19/2017 at 02:18 PM
    svr Je connais pas le jeu mais oui c'est comme ça de source sure.
    i8 posted the 04/19/2017 at 02:22 PM
    j'ai vu ça sur twitter hier, celle de skull girl est abusé ^^
    variahunter posted the 04/19/2017 at 03:01 PM
    Tranquille celle de Guilty Gear et Kof, je comprends la suprématie de Krauser maintenant
    deeper posted the 04/19/2017 at 03:07 PM
    Comprend rien? Quelqu'un peut me résumer les image?
