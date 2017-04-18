« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Hey! Pikmin
9
name : Hey! Pikmin
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : strategy
nicolasgourry
81
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Hey ! Pikmin / Jaquette

Date de sortie : 28 juillet 2017

C'est le studio Arzest (Yoshi's New Island / 3DS) qui développe le jeu.

    posted the 04/18/2017 at 10:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    zaifire posted the 04/18/2017 at 10:19 PM
    Elle est superbe cette jaquette par contre je trouve le titre du jeu mal choisi.
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/18/2017 at 10:34 PM
    Futur chef d'oeuvre
    masharu posted the 04/18/2017 at 10:37 PM
    Je préfère la jaquette US, mais les artworks utilisés sont très beaux.
