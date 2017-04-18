profile
Jeux Vidéo
217
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
150
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3813
visites since opening : 4292575
guiguif > blog
all
[Switch] Pocket Rumble: Nouveau Trailer
Pocket Rumble, jeu de baston hommage a la Neo Geo Pocket, et qui sortira sur Switch et PC, se montre dans un nouveau trailer.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:07 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:10 PM
    Bordel J'adore les sprites
    sylphide posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:14 PM
    ootaniisensei Jsuis d'accord, y ont eu une excellente idée et les sprites et l'univers du jeu est assez spécial.
    segaxnintendo posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Hommage a la neo geo pocket je veux bien. Mais foutez plus de couleurs
    superbiidou posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:32 PM
    Wow- j'avoue c'est pas mal du tout!
    jenicris posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:32 PM
    Mouais.
    svr posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:46 PM
    Jkiff trop les jeux de combats rétro de ce genre. Ça me fait tellement penser à King of Fighter sur GzmeBoy
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre