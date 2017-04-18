profile
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Star Wars Battlefront 2
PlayStation 4
Electronic Arts
DICE
FPS
multiplayer : oui
PC - Xbox One
all
Star Wars Battlefront II le plein de concepts arts
Rappel du trailer:
    posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:39 PM by lightning
    comments (7)
    segaxnintendo posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:41 PM
    C est magnifique
    wickette posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:41 PM
    Ce jeu...DICE a totalement écouté les joueurs pour les défauts du I, bravo.

    Je rajoute : Serveurs dédiés confirmés...
    gat posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:42 PM
    Sublime.
    Vivement du gameplay bordel.

    Je prie chaque soir pour des courses de pods.
    natedrake posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:43 PM
    Encore 7 mois...
    playstation2008 posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:44 PM
    gat Battlefront III pour les pods
    lightning posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:48 PM
    J'espère vraiment qu'ils vont assurer pour le solo
    ratchet posted the 04/18/2017 at 07:13 PM
    C'est quelle planète sur l'avant dernière photo?
