name :
Star Wars Battlefront 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
DICE
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
lightning
articles :
376
visites since opening :
380410
lightning
> blog
all
Divers
News
Star Wars Battlefront II le plein de concepts arts
News
Rappel du trailer:
tags :
posted the 04/18/2017 at 06:39 PM by
lightning
comments (
7
)
segaxnintendo
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 06:41 PM
C est magnifique
wickette
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 06:41 PM
Ce jeu...DICE a totalement écouté les joueurs pour les défauts du I, bravo.
Je rajoute : Serveurs dédiés confirmés...
gat
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 06:42 PM
Sublime.
Vivement du gameplay bordel.
Je prie chaque soir pour des courses de pods.
natedrake
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 06:43 PM
Encore 7 mois...
playstation2008
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 06:44 PM
gat
Battlefront III pour les pods
lightning
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 06:48 PM
J'espère vraiment qu'ils vont assurer pour le solo
ratchet
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 07:13 PM
C'est quelle planète sur l'avant dernière photo?
