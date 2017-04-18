profile
Dragon Quest XI
48
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
97
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1397
visites since opening : 1402806
gat > blog
Dragon Quest XI : jaquettes PS4/3DS
Twitter - https://twitter.com/?lang=fr
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:05 PM by gat
    comments (14)
    maxleresistant posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:07 PM
    Pas folichon cette jaquette :/
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:08 PM
    Je veux le collector chez nous bordel !!!
    goldmen33 posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:08 PM
    Moi c'est le jeu que je trouve pas folichon...
    sebastian posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:10 PM
    Vraiment pas terribles pour le coup...
    jenicris posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:12 PM
    Pas mal.
    evilchris posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:13 PM
    goldmen33 à toi aussi...
    deeper posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:14 PM
    En France il sortira dans 2 ans ?
    bliss02 posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:18 PM
    Bof
    raioh posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:27 PM
    Vraiment pas inspiré.
    captaintoad974 posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:32 PM
    Vivement la version Switch euro.
    ryadr posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:34 PM
    Vraiment bof, un peu gris, inspiré de la Liberté guidant le peuple.

    Pas réussie.
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:35 PM
    Stylé
    excervecyanide posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:48 PM
    Je veux une version switch plus proche de la version 3ds SVP sinon, je prend la version 3ds... déjà dq8 sur new 3ds ordinaire c'est super beau et super lfun
    amassous posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:50 PM
    captaintoad974
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre