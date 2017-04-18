home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Dragon Quest XI
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Dragon Quest XI : jaquettes PS4/3DS
posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:05 PM by
gat
comments (
14
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:07 PM
Pas folichon cette jaquette :/
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:08 PM
Je veux le collector chez nous bordel !!!
goldmen33
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:08 PM
Moi c'est le jeu que je trouve pas folichon...
sebastian
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:10 PM
Vraiment pas terribles pour le coup...
jenicris
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:12 PM
Pas mal.
evilchris
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:13 PM
goldmen33
à toi aussi...
deeper
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:14 PM
En France il sortira dans 2 ans ?
bliss02
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:18 PM
Bof
raioh
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:27 PM
Vraiment pas inspiré.
captaintoad974
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:32 PM
Vivement la version Switch euro.
ryadr
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:34 PM
Vraiment bof, un peu gris, inspiré de la Liberté guidant le peuple.
Pas réussie.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:35 PM
Stylé
excervecyanide
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:48 PM
Je veux une version switch plus proche de la version 3ds SVP sinon, je prend la version 3ds... déjà dq8 sur new 3ds ordinaire c'est super beau et super lfun
amassous
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:50 PM
captaintoad974
