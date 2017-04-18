home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
genzzo
,
chester
,
fullbuster
,
fidelio
,
vonkuru
,
samlokal
,
fiveagainstone
,
shanks
,
amassous
,
hado78
,
darkfoxx
name :
Arms
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
97
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
minbox
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
akumamatata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
shiver
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1397
visites since opening :
1402807
gat
> blog
ARMS se dévoile en images
nintendo-master.com
-
http://www.nintendo-master.com/news/arms-se-devoile-en-images-et-en-artworks
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:23 PM by
gat
comments (
13
)
cajp45
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:25 PM
lui ce sera un achat obligatoire pour moi le jour où j'aurais la switch.
evilchris
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:26 PM
la 6ème image
Sinon sympa ce jeu qui me donne envie de revoir un nouveau power stone
kinox31
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:29 PM
evilchris
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:31 PM
L'année prochaine, on aura droit à "Legs" ou pas ?!
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:32 PM
Je kiffe bien la DA. Moins le gameplay par contre.
arngrim
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:35 PM
Tu mélanges Splatoon et Street Fighter V et voilà ce que ça donne.
warminos
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:37 PM
Aucune hype à l'horizon
edgar
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:47 PM
Y a pas à dire, la DA est vraiment sublime.
goldmen33
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:47 PM
Ca mérite bien 50 balles...
slad
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 02:56 PM
Sponsorisé par
Play-Doh
solidfisher
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:21 PM
arngrim
j'aurais plutôt pensé à un mélange Overwatch / Street fighter
koji
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:49 PM
Jkiff bien la Da dmg que le gameplay pr le moment m'interesse pas.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/18/2017 at 03:50 PM
J'ai hâte il donne grave envie
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Sinon sympa ce jeu qui me donne envie de revoir un nouveau power stone