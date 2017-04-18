profile
Arms
11
Likes
Likers
name : Arms
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
97
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1397
visites since opening : 1402807
gat > blog
ARMS se dévoile en images
















nintendo-master.com - http://www.nintendo-master.com/news/arms-se-devoile-en-images-et-en-artworks
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:23 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    cajp45 posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:25 PM
    lui ce sera un achat obligatoire pour moi le jour où j'aurais la switch.
    evilchris posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:26 PM
    la 6ème image

    Sinon sympa ce jeu qui me donne envie de revoir un nouveau power stone
    kinox31 posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:29 PM
    evilchris
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:31 PM
    L'année prochaine, on aura droit à "Legs" ou pas ?!

    maxleresistant posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:32 PM
    Je kiffe bien la DA. Moins le gameplay par contre.
    arngrim posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:35 PM
    Tu mélanges Splatoon et Street Fighter V et voilà ce que ça donne.
    warminos posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:37 PM
    Aucune hype à l'horizon
    edgar posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:47 PM
    Y a pas à dire, la DA est vraiment sublime.
    goldmen33 posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:47 PM
    Ca mérite bien 50 balles...
    slad posted the 04/18/2017 at 02:56 PM
    Sponsorisé par Play-Doh
    solidfisher posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:21 PM
    arngrim j'aurais plutôt pensé à un mélange Overwatch / Street fighter
    koji posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:49 PM
    Jkiff bien la Da dmg que le gameplay pr le moment m'interesse pas.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/18/2017 at 03:50 PM
    J'ai hâte il donne grave envie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre