Ultra Street Fighter II
name : Ultra Street Fighter II
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
evilchris
evilchris
Ultra street fighter II : apperçu de la soundtrack


Vivement le theme complet de violent ken et evil ryu



    posted the 04/18/2017 at 11:47 AM by evilchris
    comments (3)
    cail2 posted the 04/18/2017 at 11:51 AM
    Merci pour l'info. Ca sera définitivement 15€ pour bibi.
    edgar posted the 04/18/2017 at 12:06 PM
    Toujours aussi mythique.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/18/2017 at 12:59 PM
    Bof les recovers pas fan.
