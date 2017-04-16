profile
shincloud
shincloud
shincloud > blog
Rdv du soir : 6ans après et toujours au top
La version Remaster est plutôt bonne je trouve, mais je regrette le 60fps

CLICK ICI

    posted the 04/16/2017 at 08:21 PM by shincloud
    comments (1)
    spontexes posted the 04/16/2017 at 09:47 PM
    Je préfère la version d'origine, je trouve que le Remaster ne fait pas assez réaliste!
    citer un membre