Force rouge !! Power Rangers Mega Battle - Découverte
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose une nouvelle découverte sur Power Ranger Mega Battle, petit jeu actuellement en promotion sur le Xbox Live, mais vaut il vraiment le coup de craquer, allons le découvrir ensemble

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/6w1x0L1vdfw
    posted the 04/16/2017 at 03:21 PM by koopaskill
    comments (3)
    zekk posted the 04/16/2017 at 04:00 PM
    Il est vraiment cool comme jeu. Il s est fait d ailleur démonter injustement sur JVC
    kurosama posted the 04/16/2017 at 04:07 PM
    Il a l'air pas mal
    diablo posted the 04/16/2017 at 04:14 PM
    pour 11 balles ça a l'air correct
