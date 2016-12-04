るろうに剣心
profile
Dark Souls III
36
Likes
Likers
name : Dark Souls III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui (online)
european release date : 04/12/2016
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
momotaros
144
Likes
Likers
momotaros
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1408
visites since opening : 1372987
momotaros > blog
all
Vous connaissez la ville de Putte ?


    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:10 PM by momotaros
    comments (21)
    spawnini posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:23 PM
    Ya beaucoup de joueur de f2p là-bas
    momotaros posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:24 PM
    spawnini
    eduardos posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:25 PM
    spawnini
    hyoga57 posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:25 PM
    C'est près de Montcuq ?
    spawnini posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:26 PM
    hyoga57 Ce sketch mythique, je l'ai en favoris sur mon pc

    momotaros tu as vu ce que tu nous postes quand même après minuit, un samedi soir en plus
    Vais faire dodo moi
    momotaros posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:28 PM
    hyoga57 spawnini
    escobar posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:30 PM
    spawnini c'est en belgique
    spawnini posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:33 PM
    escobar Ne t'en fait pas, on a aussi de ces noms de ville en France
    brun201 posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:33 PM
    mdr le jeu de mots à la fin pliée
    arngrim posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:34 PM
    hyoga57 Si en plus t'attends le bus à l'arrêt de Montcuq pour aller à Putte.
    momotaros posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:36 PM
    arngrim
    spawnini posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:37 PM
    arngrim Et il fait un arrêt à mes couilles entre les deux
    escobar posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:39 PM
    spawnini
    arngrim posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:40 PM
    spawnini Exact, c'est sur le chemin.
    kinox31 posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:43 PM
    ENtre Montcuq , ,ANus, la trique ,le fion,fourqueux hyoga57

    source
    hyoga57 posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:45 PM
    kinox31 Mon dieu, mais c'est complètement ouf.
    noctis posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:46 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEicrCQ6e8o
    arngrim posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:47 PM
    kinox31 "Corps-nus" je connais, c'est pas loin de chez moi. Je peux te garantir que quand t'arrives là-bas et que tu vois les mamies dans les rues t'as tout sauf envie qu'elles honorent le noms de leur village.
    momotaros posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:50 PM
    kinox31 Putain les noms de certaines villes
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/15/2017 at 11:13 PM
    Ma patronne vit là-bas
    momotaros posted the 04/15/2017 at 11:28 PM
    docteurdeggman
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre