るろうに剣心
momotaros
articles : 1408
1408
visites since opening : 1372987
1372987
momotaros
> blog
all
Une image, un souvenir
Ce truc me fout toujours autant la haine
Musiques 8-bit
Gamekyo le jeu vidéo
Couvertures de Jeux Vidéo
Skill
Vous connaissez la ville de Putte ?
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/15/2017 at 10:10 PM by momotaros
momotaros
comments (
21
)
spawnini
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:23 PM
Ya beaucoup de joueur de f2p là-bas
momotaros
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:24 PM
spawnini
eduardos
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:25 PM
spawnini
hyoga57
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:25 PM
C'est près de Montcuq ?
spawnini
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:26 PM
hyoga57
Ce sketch mythique, je l'ai en favoris sur mon pc
momotaros
tu as vu ce que tu nous postes quand même après minuit, un samedi soir en plus
Vais faire dodo moi
momotaros
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:28 PM
hyoga57
spawnini
escobar
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:30 PM
spawnini
c'est en belgique
spawnini
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:33 PM
escobar
Ne t'en fait pas, on a aussi de ces noms de ville en France
brun201
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:33 PM
mdr le jeu de mots à la fin pliée
arngrim
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:34 PM
hyoga57
Si en plus t'attends le bus à l'arrêt de Montcuq pour aller à Putte.
momotaros
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:36 PM
arngrim
spawnini
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:37 PM
arngrim
Et il fait un arrêt à mes couilles entre les deux
escobar
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:39 PM
spawnini
arngrim
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:40 PM
spawnini
Exact, c'est sur le chemin.
kinox31
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:43 PM
ENtre Montcuq , ,ANus, la trique ,le fion,fourqueux
hyoga57
source
hyoga57
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:45 PM
kinox31
Mon dieu, mais c'est complètement ouf.
noctis
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:46 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEicrCQ6e8o
arngrim
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:47 PM
kinox31
"Corps-nus" je connais, c'est pas loin de chez moi.
Je peux te garantir que quand t'arrives là-bas et que tu vois les mamies dans les rues t'as tout sauf envie qu'elles honorent le noms de leur village.
momotaros
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 10:50 PM
kinox31
Putain les noms de certaines villes
docteurdeggman
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 11:13 PM
Ma patronne vit là-bas
momotaros
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 11:28 PM
docteurdeggman
