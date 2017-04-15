profile
Star Wars Battlefront 2
name : Star Wars Battlefront 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : DICE
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
Box Star Wars Battlefront II
Voilà la date de sortie est fixé au 17 Novembre et en attendant du gameplay et une annonce d'une version collector, voici les box




Trop belle
https://twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/853349695279779840
    posted the 04/15/2017 at 08:54 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    shambala93 posted the 04/15/2017 at 09:02 PM
    J'ose espérer qu'à l'e3 on aura autre chose que Battlefront 2 concernant Star wars... Notamment les projets qu'EA tease depuis 3 ans avec 0 gameplay
    sebastian posted the 04/15/2017 at 09:03 PM
    Bien classes, surtout celle de base !
    natedrake posted the 04/15/2017 at 09:09 PM
    Wow.
    ritalix posted the 04/15/2017 at 09:15 PM
    celle de base est magnifique
