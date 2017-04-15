profile
Jeux Vidéo
216
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
beppop
0
Like
Likers
beppop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6
visites since opening : 8771
beppop > blog
Bunble PS4/Pro Battlefront II
Pendant le stream star wars

Les premiers bundles pro pour la fin d'année ?

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/15/2017 at 08:31 PM by beppop
    comments (5)
    natedrake posted the 04/15/2017 at 08:35 PM
    Ça va être un carnage en fin d'année.
    goldmen33 posted the 04/15/2017 at 08:38 PM
    Ouai mais non on va le faire sur Scorpio!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/15/2017 at 08:40 PM
    Malheureusement, nous n'aurons pas ce pack. La boite est magnifique moi je veux un méga collector
    oni2uka posted the 04/15/2017 at 08:56 PM
    Je suis grave déçu que disney place l'histoire officiel dans un jeux video. J'espère que cette histoire solo sortira un jour au cinéma.
    leonr4 posted the 04/15/2017 at 09:34 PM
    Sony mise sur les gros titres multi pour la fin d'année, SWB2, RDR2, COD ... etc
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre