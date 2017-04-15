Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
DBZ Dokkan Battle (GLB) - Invocations Végéto SSJ Blue
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose des multi invocations sur le portail de Végéto SSJ blue pour peut être me redonner envie de reprendre la version globale

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/--NjV4BNZX4
    posted the 04/15/2017 at 04:17 PM by koopaskill
    comments (3)
    waurius59 posted the 04/15/2017 at 04:37 PM
    Tu as au moins réussi à avoir un SSR ... J'ai fais deux multiinvocation et je n'ai eu que du SR.... Je pense que je vais bientôt arrêter d'y jouer
    koopaskill posted the 04/15/2017 at 04:43 PM
    waurius59 Va sur la Jap sinon, je trouve pour ma part que la chance est augmentée
    shido posted the 04/15/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Hier c'était ma soirée. Black rosé, vegeto blue , buhan ,gotenks 3 et un golden frieza
