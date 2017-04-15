home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
216
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
hashtag
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
segaxnintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
kenpokan
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
150
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
shiver
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
amorphe
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zampa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
hashtag
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3807
visites since opening :
4282681
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Ghost in the Shell par Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop)
Illustrations de Toshihiro Kawamoto (chara designer des animes Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain ou plus récemment Blood Blockade Battlefront) pour le jeu PS1 "Ghost in the Shell" de 1997.
http://videogamesdensetsu.tumblr.com/post/159577543605/illustrations-for-the-1997-ps1-game-ghost-in-the
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/15/2017 at 02:09 PM by
guiguif
comments (
1
)
diablass59
posted
the 04/15/2017 at 02:14 PM
classe
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo