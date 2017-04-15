profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Ghost in the Shell par Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop)
Illustrations de Toshihiro Kawamoto (chara designer des animes Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain ou plus récemment Blood Blockade Battlefront) pour le jeu PS1 "Ghost in the Shell" de 1997.













http://videogamesdensetsu.tumblr.com/post/159577543605/illustrations-for-the-1997-ps1-game-ghost-in-the
    posted the 04/15/2017 at 02:09 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    diablass59 posted the 04/15/2017 at 02:14 PM
    classe
