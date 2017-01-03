home page
profile
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/01/2017
profile
joel9413
articles : 2
2
visites since opening : 825
825
joel9413
> blog
Horizon Zero Dawn : On s'en lasse pas [Photo Maison]
Voici mes premières images perso de l'excellent HZD, le jeu de la gen où j'aurais pris le plus de temps dans le mode photo.
Illuminati ?
Illuminati ?
ps4
horizonzerodawn
openworld
guerillagames
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:26 PM by joel9413
joel9413
comments (8)
8
)
joel9413
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:29 PM
Erf ça redimensionne pas tout seul
lightning
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:30 PM
joel9413
tu dois le faire toi même =P
[img=700] lien de l'image [/img]
joel9413
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:31 PM
Ah merci beaucoup
lightning
lightning
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:32 PM
joel9413
Alors tu en es où ?
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:33 PM
Toute les photos de ce jeu sont jolie c'est assez ouf, quoi que tu fasse c'est sublime
joel9413
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:34 PM
lightning
J'en suis quasiment à la fin je pense, j'ai plus eu le temps de jouer à la play depuis un moment hélas mais je kiff toujours autant !
Il a tellement de potentiel pour en faire une suite.
lightning
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:37 PM
joel9413
ah ok
j'attends déjà comme un porc la suite
L’extension calmera ma faim, j'espère
joel9413
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 11:39 PM
lightning
Ouais j'espère qu'il y aura une nouvelle zone pour cette extension en tout cas
