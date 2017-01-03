profile
Horizon Zero Dawn
name : Horizon Zero Dawn
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/01/2017
Horizon Zero Dawn : On s'en lasse pas [Photo Maison]
Voici mes premières images perso de l'excellent HZD, le jeu de la gen où j'aurais pris le plus de temps dans le mode photo.











Illuminati ?














    comments (8)
    joel9413 posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:29 PM
    Erf ça redimensionne pas tout seul
    lightning posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:30 PM
    joel9413
    tu dois le faire toi même =P
    [img=700] lien de l'image [/img]
    joel9413 posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:31 PM
    Ah merci beaucoup lightning
    lightning posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:32 PM
    joel9413
    Alors tu en es où ?
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:33 PM
    Toute les photos de ce jeu sont jolie c'est assez ouf, quoi que tu fasse c'est sublime
    joel9413 posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:34 PM
    lightning J'en suis quasiment à la fin je pense, j'ai plus eu le temps de jouer à la play depuis un moment hélas mais je kiff toujours autant !

    Il a tellement de potentiel pour en faire une suite.
    lightning posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:37 PM
    joel9413 ah ok

    j'attends déjà comme un porc la suite

    L’extension calmera ma faim, j'espère
    joel9413 posted the 04/14/2017 at 11:39 PM
    lightning Ouais j'espère qu'il y aura une nouvelle zone pour cette extension en tout cas
