Sonic Mania: Nouvelle video + Musique de Sonic Forces
Le channel jap de Sonic balance une nouvelle video de gameplay de Sonic Mania ainsi que la musique de Sonic Forces entendu dans le dernier event qui servira de Title Theme et qui existera aussi en version chanté.



    posted the 04/14/2017 at 04:06 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    sebastian posted the 04/14/2017 at 04:08 PM
    Elle est quand même badass cette musique de Sonic Forces, hâte d'entendre les autres morceaux !
    arngrim posted the 04/14/2017 at 04:11 PM
    Ah Sonic Mania!
    testament posted the 04/14/2017 at 04:12 PM
    Le cosplay Sonic.
    killia posted the 04/14/2017 at 04:14 PM
    Testament J'allais justement dire qu'il y avait un malaise façon Villejuif dans la première vidéo.

    N'est pas Yoko Taro qui veut...
    spilner posted the 04/14/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Pour Sonic Mania il y aura une option pour adoucir les graphismes et éviter les gros pixel apparent?
