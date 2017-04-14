home page
guiguif
name :
Sonic Forces
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sonic Team
genre :
platform
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Sonic Mania: Nouvelle video + Musique de Sonic Forces
Le channel jap de Sonic balance une nouvelle video de gameplay de Sonic Mania ainsi que la musique de Sonic Forces entendu dans le dernier event qui servira de Title Theme et qui existera aussi en version chanté.
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/14/2017 at 04:06 PM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
sebastian
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 04:08 PM
Elle est quand même badass cette musique de Sonic Forces, hâte d'entendre les autres morceaux !
arngrim
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 04:11 PM
Ah Sonic Mania!
testament
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 04:12 PM
Le cosplay Sonic.
killia
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 04:14 PM
Testament
J'allais justement dire qu'il y avait un malaise façon Villejuif dans la première vidéo.
N'est pas Yoko Taro qui veut...
spilner
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 04:15 PM
Pour Sonic Mania il y aura une option pour adoucir les graphismes et éviter les gros pixel apparent?
