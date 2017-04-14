profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions :
maxleresistant > blog
Zelda, comparaison début et fin du jeu en humour
    posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:06 AM by maxleresistant
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:08 AM
    C'est tellement vrai
    minbox posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:18 AM
    Ce jeu
    milk posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:35 AM
    Euh je sais pas vous mes apres 80h les lynel me defoncait la gueule en un coup encore...j en ai bourré un seul c est tout.
    shindo posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:37 AM
    milk Améliore tes equipements
    birmou posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:38 AM
    milk Je me sent moins seul
    kuroni posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:42 AM
    Totalement !
    J adore ce jeu. Enfin la liberté d action que j attendais dans un openworld.
    maxleresistant posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:43 AM
    milk Faut augmenter les equipements, et avoir un bon buff d'attaque.
    Ca se défonce sans trop de probleme.
    J'en ai zigouillé 3 pour le moment.
    cristaleus posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:45 AM
    Très bon ha ha, on sent le vécu du dessinateur.
    kadaj68800 posted the 04/14/2017 at 09:02 AM
    maxleresistant Pour augmenter une armure au max chez les fées j'ai eu besoin d'éléments trouvables que sur les Lynels....j'ai passé une heure a les chercher et a les buter, le tout c'est d'avoir un max de bouffe augmentant tes coeurs et ton attaque, les magies données par les 4 prodiges, et des armes puissantes et solides.
