name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Wii U
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
profile
maxleresistant
articles :
310
visites since opening :
358575
maxleresistant
> blog
Zelda, comparaison début et fin du jeu en humour
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:06 AM by
maxleresistant
comments (
9
)
birmou
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:08 AM
C'est tellement vrai
minbox
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:18 AM
Ce jeu
milk
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:35 AM
Euh je sais pas vous mes apres 80h les lynel me defoncait la gueule en un coup encore...j en ai bourré un seul c est tout.
shindo
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:37 AM
milk
Améliore tes equipements
birmou
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:38 AM
milk
Je me sent moins seul
kuroni
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:42 AM
Totalement !
J adore ce jeu. Enfin la liberté d action que j attendais dans un openworld.
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:43 AM
milk
Faut augmenter les equipements, et avoir un bon buff d'attaque.
Ca se défonce sans trop de probleme.
J'en ai zigouillé 3 pour le moment.
cristaleus
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:45 AM
Très bon ha ha, on sent le vécu du dessinateur.
kadaj68800
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 09:02 AM
maxleresistant
Pour augmenter une armure au max chez les fées j'ai eu besoin d'éléments trouvables que sur les Lynels....j'ai passé une heure a les chercher et a les buter, le tout c'est d'avoir un max de bouffe augmentant tes coeurs et ton attaque, les magies données par les 4 prodiges, et des armes puissantes et solides.
