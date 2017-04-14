profile
Endless Space® - Collection à 1€
Divers


Bonjour à tous,

Petit article juste pour dire que le jeu Endless Space + son DLC est à 1€ sur Steam jusqu'au 17 avril.

Pour ceux qui ne l'auraient pas testés, foncez
Steam - http://store.steampowered.com/app/208140/
    posted the 04/14/2017 at 05:41 AM by unclepickle
