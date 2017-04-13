home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
216
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
hashtag
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
segaxnintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
kenpokan
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
150
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
shiver
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
amorphe
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zampa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
hashtag
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3804
visites since opening :
4279600
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[Switch] Oceanhorn: Video de la version portable
Oceanhorn sortira quelque part cette année sur Switch et FDG nous propose une petite video en version portable promettant le 60fps pour cette dernière en plus du 1080p/60fps en mode TV.
ajouter une source
tags :
square-enix et son i am setsuna en 30fps zebi par un indé
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:23 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
genraltow
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:36 PM
C'est super joli tout ça, à suivre de très près !
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:36 PM
Une excellente surprise ce jeu, j'attend le 2 avec impatience, je rechoperai le jeu sur Switch avec plaisir
rbz
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:37 PM
lol les tags c'est tellement ça ...
innelan
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:38 PM
S'il sort en boîte je serai bien tenté.
fandenutella
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:38 PM
Zelda, sans son âme
minbox
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:39 PM
Je vais le prendre sur Switch alors ce bel hommage à Zelda.
floflo
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:52 PM
A petit prix, genre 9,90, ça peut être sympa.
kinox31
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:57 PM
les fans de nin diront un autre bon jeu indé sur Switch
les rageux diront : un jeu de 2013 encore ..
edgar
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 10:04 PM
Tellement vrai les tags. XD
Sinon ne l'ayant jamais fait, je crois que je vais aussi me laisser tenter par ce Zelda-like.
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 10:06 PM
quand tu vois les gars de snake pass qui font tourner leur jeux sur Switch en 1 semaines.
Pendant ce temps Square Enix qui est pas capable de faire la version Switch de DQXI pour le day one...
Tu ajoutes à ça le portage dégueu de DQ heroes... Des fois tu te demandes pourquoi il y a tant de mauvaises volontés chez les tiers.
kinox31
Et les deux auront raisons.
kinox31
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 10:14 PM
maxleresistant
j'ai pas dit le contraire
hayatevibritania
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 10:18 PM
Je vote pour le tag
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
les rageux diront : un jeu de 2013 encore ..
Sinon ne l'ayant jamais fait, je crois que je vais aussi me laisser tenter par ce Zelda-like.
Pendant ce temps Square Enix qui est pas capable de faire la version Switch de DQXI pour le day one...
Tu ajoutes à ça le portage dégueu de DQ heroes... Des fois tu te demandes pourquoi il y a tant de mauvaises volontés chez les tiers.
kinox31 Et les deux auront raisons.