[Switch] Oceanhorn: Video de la version portable
Oceanhorn sortira quelque part cette année sur Switch et FDG nous propose une petite video en version portable promettant le 60fps pour cette dernière en plus du 1080p/60fps en mode TV.

    tags : square-enix et son i am setsuna en 30fps zebi par un indé
    posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:23 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    genraltow posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:36 PM
    C'est super joli tout ça, à suivre de très près !
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:36 PM
    Une excellente surprise ce jeu, j'attend le 2 avec impatience, je rechoperai le jeu sur Switch avec plaisir
    rbz posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:37 PM
    lol les tags c'est tellement ça ...
    innelan posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:38 PM
    S'il sort en boîte je serai bien tenté.
    fandenutella posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:38 PM
    Zelda, sans son âme
    minbox posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:39 PM
    Je vais le prendre sur Switch alors ce bel hommage à Zelda.
    floflo posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:52 PM
    A petit prix, genre 9,90, ça peut être sympa.
    kinox31 posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:57 PM
    les fans de nin diront un autre bon jeu indé sur Switch

    les rageux diront : un jeu de 2013 encore ..
    edgar posted the 04/13/2017 at 10:04 PM
    Tellement vrai les tags. XD

    Sinon ne l'ayant jamais fait, je crois que je vais aussi me laisser tenter par ce Zelda-like.
    maxleresistant posted the 04/13/2017 at 10:06 PM
    quand tu vois les gars de snake pass qui font tourner leur jeux sur Switch en 1 semaines.

    Pendant ce temps Square Enix qui est pas capable de faire la version Switch de DQXI pour le day one...
    Tu ajoutes à ça le portage dégueu de DQ heroes... Des fois tu te demandes pourquoi il y a tant de mauvaises volontés chez les tiers.

    kinox31 Et les deux auront raisons.
    kinox31 posted the 04/13/2017 at 10:14 PM
    maxleresistant j'ai pas dit le contraire
    hayatevibritania posted the 04/13/2017 at 10:18 PM
    Je vote pour le tag
