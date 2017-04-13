[pos=centre]
Fast&Furious 8!
Qui à visionné ce bijou ?
Comment j'ai surkiffé OMMGGGGG, la partie de la prison et celle de New York, c'était tellement bon
    posted the 04/13/2017 at 01:33 PM by ratchet
    comments (4)
    rockin posted the 04/13/2017 at 01:36 PM
    J'ai toujours pas vu un seul de ces films la
    segaxnintendo posted the 04/13/2017 at 01:37 PM
    J ai bien aimé mais trop wtf .
    revans posted the 04/13/2017 at 01:39 PM
    il est deja la le 8?
    ratchet posted the 04/13/2017 at 01:41 PM
    revans: Depuis hier oui!
    segaxnintendo: Oh non! Il l'est clairement moins que les deux derniers...
