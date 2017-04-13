home page
[pos=centre]
articles :
visites since opening :
Fast&Furious 8!
Qui à visionné ce bijou ?
Comment j'ai surkiffé OMMGGGGG, la partie de la prison et celle de New York, c'était tellement bon
posted the 04/13/2017 at 01:33 PM by
ratchet
comments (
4
)
rockin
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 01:36 PM
J'ai toujours pas vu un seul de ces films la
segaxnintendo
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 01:37 PM
J ai bien aimé mais trop wtf .
revans
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 01:39 PM
il est deja la le 8?
ratchet
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 01:41 PM
revans
: Depuis hier oui!
segaxnintendo
: Oh non! Il l'est clairement moins que les deux derniers...
