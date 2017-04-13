profile
all
[Switch] Le A-RPG Kamiko en trailer
L'Action-RPG Kamiko se dévoile en trailer montrant diverses phases de gameplay avec chacun des persos.
Le jeu vient aussi de tout juste de sortir sur l'eshop jap pour 500 yens.

    posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:21 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:25 AM
    sympatoche ^^
    la zick est cool.
    kinox31 posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:56 AM
    dire qu'il y en a qui font les choqué juste parce que les filles sont en mini jupe ...
    hayatevibritania posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:20 PM
    Contient l'anglais d'ailleurs, donc pour ceux qui veulent l'importer, je pense le faire.
    rbz posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:22 PM
    hayatevibritania et on fait comment pour buy sur eshop jap ? XD
    sora78 posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:33 PM
    C'est super bien foutu à tous les niveaux à première vu

    Un ressentit arcade nerveux mais il me manque l'appel de l'aventure qui ne ressort pas du trailer, pour vraiment être charmé.
    hayatevibritania posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:39 PM
    rbz I don't know mais je vais me pencher sur la question, je sais juste que certaine CB ne passe pas.
