profile
Jeux Vidéo
216
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
150
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3803
visites since opening : 4278336
guiguif > blog
all
Namco Bandai tease un nouveau jeu
Le jeu sera devoilé plus en details le 20 Avril

    tags :
    12
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:09 AM by guiguif
    comments (18)
    shinz0 posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:11 AM
    Intriguant
    sebastian posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:12 AM
    Pfff, tu m'as battu d'une minute !

    Assez intriguant en tout cas, j'aime bien l'aspect sombre et stylé de l'univers, hâte de découvrir ce que c'est !
    edgar posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:13 AM
    Ah ouais quand même !
    kurosama posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:14 AM
    sora78 posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:15 AM
    Pour l'instant sa claque je trouve #Preparetodine

    Oh putain si c'est From Software qui s'occupe de sa
    jenicris posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:16 AM
    Curieux de voir ça!
    eldonito posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:21 AM
    La mosaïque de la vidéo me fait penser à Bleach même si c'est pas ça ^^
    guiguif posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:22 AM
    eldonito ou Ryuk de Death Note
    mercure7 posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:34 AM
    Stylé en tout cas
    frionel posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:37 AM
    Dark Souls a vraiment influencé le paysage vidéoludique !
    kinox31 posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:54 AM
    guiguif arf trop tard tu m'as dévancé sur le Ryuk
    racsnk posted the 04/13/2017 at 11:58 AM
    guiguif WTF?

    Namco Bandai qui fait enfin un nouveau jeu? Rassure moi, c'est pas du Naruto/Dragon Ball camouflé?
    sonilka posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:03 PM
    Intriguant. En esperant que ce ne soit pas une mini projet.
    malcomz posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:06 PM
    Si ce qu'on voit dans ce teaser, c'est la DA du jeu ?

    Je dis oui. à suivre
    eldonito posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:11 PM
    guiguif Ah oui Death Note c'est peut-être à ça que je pensais
    sora78 posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:42 PM
    Un gameplay façon Souls et j'achète direct puisque la DA me parle
    rendan posted the 04/13/2017 at 12:54 PM
    Franchement j'adore
    slad posted the 04/13/2017 at 01:31 PM
    "Prepare to dine" / "Prepare to die" ... vachement proche non? Coïncidence ou un rapport avoué avec From Software?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre