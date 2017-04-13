home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
125
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
fullbuster
,
lafontaine
,
zabuza
,
link49
,
shanks
,
stonesjack
,
knity
,
amassous
,
roivas
,
dx93
,
innake
,
cuthbert
,
trungz
,
tripy73
,
loudiyi
,
runrunsekai
,
linkiorra
,
ikagura
,
mxk
,
klepapangue
,
mickurt
,
jeanouillz
,
lordguyver
,
ark
,
artornass
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
dragonkevin
,
rockin
,
spawnini
,
keka
,
hyoga57
,
e3payne
,
eduardos
,
whisky
,
lolnope
,
genzzo
,
pyros
,
shiks
,
ndssellfr
,
anonymous340
,
octobot
,
mariosan
,
monsieurpatcher
,
eldren
,
hir0k
,
binou87
,
quantys
,
drakeramore
,
nindo64
,
manese
,
jubei
,
ritalix
,
uta
,
darkness
,
ykarin
,
snow7
,
aros
,
draer
,
itise
,
gaymer40
,
onirinku
,
vfries
,
ilobelz0
,
koopa
,
pyrogas
,
captainjuu
,
holycookie
,
leblogdeshacka
,
emryx
,
racsnk
,
myyoshi379
,
diablass59
,
fiveagainstone
,
flom
,
narukamisan
,
squall0280
,
serebii
,
liquidus00
,
anakaris
,
asmita
,
svr
,
seeney
,
itachi974
,
thelegendpingas
,
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
,
blx
,
geugeuz
,
michaeljackson
,
jorostar
,
orosama
,
miokyun
,
kisukesan
,
furtifdor
,
astralbouille
,
milo42
,
hado78
,
ellie
,
lacasadenico
,
saintsaga
,
kira93
,
jaune
,
sayane
,
havel
,
640509040147
,
deum
,
sphinx
,
nekonoctis
,
bloodytears
,
misterreno
,
weldar
,
supatony
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
ssyra
,
grozourson
,
sorian
,
bliss02
,
frocobo
,
ravyxxs
,
dastukiim
,
yoshitoraamk
,
tutuimpressiv
,
kali
name :
Super Smash Bros. For Wii U
platform :
Wii U
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Namco Bandai
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
1 à 8 (local), 1 à 4 (online)
european release date :
11/28/2014
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
308
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
boyd
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
testament
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
shiver
,
mambila2001
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
segaxnintendo
,
momotaros
,
orbital
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
thor
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
bomihazuki
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
nsixtyfour
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
14207
visites since opening :
13971714
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Figurines Amiibo : Cloud et Bayonetta détaillés
Amiibo
Voici des Images autour des Figurines Amiibo :
On commence par les deux à l’effigie de Cloud.
Et les box de ces Figurines Amiibo :
Et on passe aux deux à l’effigie de Bayonetta.
Et là aussi les box de ces Figurines Amiibo :
Pour rappel, ces deux Figurines Amiibo, accompagnées de celles de Corrin du jeu Fire Emblem Fates, sortiront le 21 juillet prochain en France…
Source :
https://twitter.com/Amiibofrance/status/852292619992530944
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:04 AM by
link49
comments (
14
)
shinz0
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 07:11 AM
Pour la finition faut pas s'attendre à plus de qualité pour 15€
superbiidou
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 07:12 AM
Je mettais dis que je n'achèterai plus d'amiibo. Mais le gardien, bayonetta et link MM sont passés par là !!!
kisukesan
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 07:15 AM
les bâtards... six amiibos pour clore la collection smash bros...
link49
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 07:15 AM
En tout cas, on pourra dire qu'on les aura attendues celles là, un peu comme la sortie du Dr Kawashima sur 3DS en Europe...
rendan
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 07:29 AM
Lol cloud on dirai qu'il a du fromage qui lui explose sur la tete
karbage
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 07:32 AM
shinz0
Une belle manière de dire que les figurines sont laides.
rockin
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 08:02 AM
Ils sont dur avec moi la ... je suis pas trop amiibo ( j'en ai 7 ) mais la les 4 m’intéresse vraiment ... + le Link de Majora's Mask !
fifine
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 08:06 AM
Je trouve l'implantation des cheveux de la figurine Cloud plutôt raté
link49
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 08:18 AM
En tout cas, si Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch il y a, j'espère qu'il sera accompagné d'un ou plusieurs nouveaux personnages, et d'Amiibo...
cladstrife59
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 08:47 AM
Enfin la Bayonetta
, j'aurais enfin de belle figurine du personnage. Bon je prend celle de Cloud aussi ^^
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:03 AM
C'est quoi sur la tête de Cloud ? une choucroute
sonilka
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:08 AM
C'est pas genial. Notamment les cheveux. Mais a 15e on peut esperer mieux. Pour ca que je préfère les Amiibo de persos Nintendo style Kirby, Inkling ou Pokemon. Plus simple a modeliser qu'un perso humain.
link49
y aura surement les Inklings. Les persos de Arms se pretent aussi particulierement bien a un jeu comme SSB. On peut aussi envisager un Pokemon 7G et, malheureusement, a un enieme perso de FE.
link49
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:13 AM
sonilka
Effectivement, c'est possible. Et en personnage d'éditeur-tier, je vois bien Goku ou Snake...
kadaj68800
posted
the 04/13/2017 at 09:16 AM
Plus qu'a attendre les amiibos Majora's mask;...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
link49 y aura surement les Inklings. Les persos de Arms se pretent aussi particulierement bien a un jeu comme SSB. On peut aussi envisager un Pokemon 7G et, malheureusement, a un enieme perso de FE.