Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Super Smash Bros. For Wii U
125
name : Super Smash Bros. For Wii U
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Namco Bandai
genre : fighting
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local), 1 à 4 (online)
european release date : 11/28/2014
other versions :
link49
308
link49
articles : 14207
visites since opening : 13971714
Figurines Amiibo : Cloud et Bayonetta détaillés
Amiibo


Voici des Images autour des Figurines Amiibo :



On commence par les deux à l’effigie de Cloud.









Et les box de ces Figurines Amiibo :





Et on passe aux deux à l’effigie de Bayonetta.









Et là aussi les box de ces Figurines Amiibo :



Pour rappel, ces deux Figurines Amiibo, accompagnées de celles de Corrin du jeu Fire Emblem Fates, sortiront le 21 juillet prochain en France…

Source : https://twitter.com/Amiibofrance/status/852292619992530944
    posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:04 AM by link49
    comments (14)
    shinz0 posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:11 AM
    Pour la finition faut pas s'attendre à plus de qualité pour 15€
    superbiidou posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:12 AM
    Je mettais dis que je n'achèterai plus d'amiibo. Mais le gardien, bayonetta et link MM sont passés par là !!!
    kisukesan posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:15 AM
    les bâtards... six amiibos pour clore la collection smash bros...
    link49 posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:15 AM
    En tout cas, on pourra dire qu'on les aura attendues celles là, un peu comme la sortie du Dr Kawashima sur 3DS en Europe...
    rendan posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:29 AM
    Lol cloud on dirai qu'il a du fromage qui lui explose sur la tete
    karbage posted the 04/13/2017 at 07:32 AM
    shinz0 Une belle manière de dire que les figurines sont laides.
    rockin posted the 04/13/2017 at 08:02 AM
    Ils sont dur avec moi la ... je suis pas trop amiibo ( j'en ai 7 ) mais la les 4 m’intéresse vraiment ... + le Link de Majora's Mask !
    fifine posted the 04/13/2017 at 08:06 AM
    Je trouve l'implantation des cheveux de la figurine Cloud plutôt raté
    link49 posted the 04/13/2017 at 08:18 AM
    En tout cas, si Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch il y a, j'espère qu'il sera accompagné d'un ou plusieurs nouveaux personnages, et d'Amiibo...
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/13/2017 at 08:47 AM
    Enfin la Bayonetta , j'aurais enfin de belle figurine du personnage. Bon je prend celle de Cloud aussi ^^
    joueurdudimanche posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:03 AM
    C'est quoi sur la tête de Cloud ? une choucroute
    sonilka posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:08 AM
    C'est pas genial. Notamment les cheveux. Mais a 15e on peut esperer mieux. Pour ca que je préfère les Amiibo de persos Nintendo style Kirby, Inkling ou Pokemon. Plus simple a modeliser qu'un perso humain.

    link49 y aura surement les Inklings. Les persos de Arms se pretent aussi particulierement bien a un jeu comme SSB. On peut aussi envisager un Pokemon 7G et, malheureusement, a un enieme perso de FE.
    link49 posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:13 AM
    sonilka Effectivement, c'est possible. Et en personnage d'éditeur-tier, je vois bien Goku ou Snake...
    kadaj68800 posted the 04/13/2017 at 09:16 AM
    Plus qu'a attendre les amiibos Majora's mask;...
