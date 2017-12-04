Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Achat sur Play 4
Disney
Square



Ah oui la boite limite est nulle et j'aime pas les pins jle donne dites moi si vous voulez sur Marseille
Fuck le demat
    posted the 04/12/2017 at 07:55 PM by amassous
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/12/2017 at 07:58 PM
    Ta ludothèque Switch est impressionnante
    Sinon bon amusement avec cette compilation !
    killia posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:00 PM
    KH HD + KH 2.8 en édition limité

    Tu as de bons goûts
    amassous posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:03 PM
    ouroboros4
    killia tu kiffe toi aussi visiblement
    dude85 posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:04 PM
    J'ai pris chez Micromania moi car pour une fois le prix était le même et en plus y'avait le poster collector, plus cool que le pin's xD
    amassous posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:05 PM
    dude85 40€ a micromania???
    dude85 posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:08 PM
    amassous 45 ^^

    Ton 40 c'est pas le prix normal par contre pour moi !
    je vois en moyenne 43 a 47€ ^^
    amassous posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:26 PM
    dude85 43 -3euros amazon premium
    kadaj68800 posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:29 PM
    Petit coucou de M.J au passage
    amassous posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:33 PM
    kadaj68800 C'est le TourBook du Dangerous Tour
    dude85 posted the 04/12/2017 at 08:47 PM
    amassous Voila, premium x) ce qui est donc une "promotion" non normale ^^.
    Donc 43€ le jeux, 45 en moyenne dans les leclerc.
    Donc pour une fois mon Micromania faisait le jeux à prix normal xD.
    darksly posted the 04/12/2017 at 09:36 PM
    Quand je vois ta ludothèque wiiu je me dis que je dois lui redonner sa chance après zelda.
    shincloud posted the 04/12/2017 at 09:44 PM
    darksly La WiiU est génial
    spawnini posted the 04/12/2017 at 10:01 PM
    Mais comment le jeu KH 2.8 tient comme ça en l'air ........ Ah oui la photo est de travers
    sora78 posted the 04/12/2017 at 10:29 PM
    Un pin's issou
