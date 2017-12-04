home page
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
articles : 224
224
visites since opening : 1110919
1110919
amassous
> blog
Achat sur Play 4
Disney
Square
Ah oui la boite limite est nulle et j'aime pas les pins jle donne dites moi si vous voulez sur Marseille
Fuck le demat
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/12/2017 at 07:55 PM by
amassous
comments (
14
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 07:58 PM
Ta ludothèque Switch est impressionnante
Sinon bon amusement avec cette compilation !
killia
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:00 PM
KH HD + KH 2.8 en édition limité
Tu as de bons goûts
amassous
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:03 PM
ouroboros4
killia
tu kiffe toi aussi visiblement
dude85
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:04 PM
J'ai pris chez Micromania moi car pour une fois le prix était le même et en plus y'avait le poster collector, plus cool que le pin's xD
amassous
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:05 PM
dude85
40€ a micromania???
dude85
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:08 PM
amassous
45 ^^
Ton 40 c'est pas le prix normal par contre pour moi !
je vois en moyenne 43 a 47€ ^^
amassous
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:26 PM
dude85
43 -3euros amazon premium
kadaj68800
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:29 PM
Petit coucou de M.J au passage
amassous
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:33 PM
kadaj68800
C'est le TourBook du Dangerous Tour
dude85
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 08:47 PM
amassous
Voila, premium x) ce qui est donc une "promotion" non normale ^^.
Donc 43€ le jeux, 45 en moyenne dans les leclerc.
Donc pour une fois mon Micromania faisait le jeux à prix normal xD.
darksly
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 09:36 PM
Quand je vois ta ludothèque wiiu je me dis que je dois lui redonner sa chance après zelda.
shincloud
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 09:44 PM
darksly
La WiiU est génial
spawnini
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 10:01 PM
Mais comment le jeu KH 2.8 tient comme ça en l'air
........ Ah oui la photo est de travers
sora78
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 10:29 PM
Un pin's
issou
