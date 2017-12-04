home page
profile
name :
Gran Turismo Sport
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
racing
profile
dabanksy
dabanksy
Gran Turismo sport Beta Vs Forza 6
Teste du comportement de l'IA face a une situation similaire.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/11/2017 at 11:51 PM by
dabanksy
comments (
9
)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 12:00 AM
J'adore, bêta vs jeu complet avec 10 patch
gerarddeparde
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 12:01 AM
bon après le jeux est sortie y a pas mal de temps pourquoi ne pas avoir comparé le plus recent ?
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 12:02 AM
J'espère qu'il sera bon ce GT, car GT6 pas terrible. Et les permis sont juste trop chaud (pour moi)
kurosama
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 12:02 AM
Pinaise il est beau le Forza.
astralbouille
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 12:07 AM
Ah oui, d'accord.
beppop
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 12:55 AM
Elle a du mal l'IA de forza
diablass59
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 01:02 AM
spontexes
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 01:49 AM
Le teste ne veut rien dire, mais la vidéo ma bien fait rigolé!!!
minx
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 01:58 AM
Forza 6 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GT
