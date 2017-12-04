profile
Gran Turismo Sport
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : racing
dabanksy
dabanksy
dabanksy > blog
Gran Turismo sport Beta Vs Forza 6
Teste du comportement de l'IA face a une situation similaire.

    tags :
    posted the 04/11/2017 at 11:51 PM by dabanksy
    comments (9)
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/12/2017 at 12:00 AM
    J'adore, bêta vs jeu complet avec 10 patch
    gerarddeparde posted the 04/12/2017 at 12:01 AM
    bon après le jeux est sortie y a pas mal de temps pourquoi ne pas avoir comparé le plus recent ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/12/2017 at 12:02 AM
    J'espère qu'il sera bon ce GT, car GT6 pas terrible. Et les permis sont juste trop chaud (pour moi)
    kurosama posted the 04/12/2017 at 12:02 AM
    Pinaise il est beau le Forza.
    astralbouille posted the 04/12/2017 at 12:07 AM
    Ah oui, d'accord.
    beppop posted the 04/12/2017 at 12:55 AM
    Elle a du mal l'IA de forza
    diablass59 posted the 04/12/2017 at 01:02 AM
    spontexes posted the 04/12/2017 at 01:49 AM
    Le teste ne veut rien dire, mais la vidéo ma bien fait rigolé!!!
    minx posted the 04/12/2017 at 01:58 AM
    Forza 6 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GT
